DAX Fluctuates As GDP Data Misses Forecasts

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - German shares fluctuated in early trade Tuesday amid caution ahead of U.



S. Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen's congressional testimony starting later today.

The benchmark DAX was down 7 points or 0.06 percent at 11,767 in opening deals after rising 0.9 percent in the previous session.

Bilfinger shares rallied 4 percent after the industrial services group proposed a share buyback.

Auto giant Daimler was trading on a flat note. Its unit Daimler Financial Services AG is making an investment in AutoGravity, a startup founded in late 2015 in Irvine, California.

TUI shares climbed nearly 4 percent after the tour operator agreed to sell its specialty travel company Travelopia for about $407 million to investment firm KKR.

Heidelberg Cement fell 2.5 percent after its fourth quarter revenue declined 4 percent from last year, hit by bad weather in southern Germany and parts of North America.

In economic releases, the German economy expanded 0.4 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, faster than the 0.1 percent rise seen in the third quarter, data from Destatis showed. However, the rate of growth was slightly weaker than the expected 0.5 percent.

Another report showed that German consumer price inflation accelerated further in January to its highest level in four years, confirming the flash data published earlier. The headline inflation rose an annual 1.9 percent, following a 1.7 percent climb in December.

