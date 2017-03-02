Erweiterte Funktionen



DAX Drifts Lower On Profit Booking




02.03.17
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares fell slightly on Thursday after strong gains the previous day following U.

S. President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress. The dollar continued to draw support from expectations for higher U.S. interest rates, helping limit overall losses.


The benchmark DAX was down 12 points or 0.10 percent at 12,055 in opening deals after rallying as much as 2 percent in the previous session.


Consumer goods maker Henkel slid half a percent after saying it had submitted a binding offer to buy the Darex Packaging Technologies business of GCP Applied Technologies for $1.05 billion.


Telecom giant Deutsche Telekom lost 2 percent as it posted lower profit for the full year 2016, impacted by one-time impairment loss.


Beverage filling and packaging company Krones advanced 1 percent on reporting an 8 percent rise in FY16 preliminary net income.


Bitte warten...