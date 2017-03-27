DAX Drifts Lower, Led By Banks And Automakers

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell sharply on Monday as failure to pass the U.



S. Healthcare Bill fueled uncertainty over President Donald Trump's economic agenda and sent investors scurrying towards safe-haven assets such as gold and the Japanese yen.

With risk aversion creeping in, solid business sentiment data failed to cheer investors. German business confidence index rose to 112.3 in March from 111.1 in February, the latest survey from Ifo institute showed. Economists had forecast the indicator to fall to 110.8.

The benchmark DAX was down 84 points or 0.70 percent at 11,980 in opening deals after rising 0.2 percent on Friday.

Banks paced decliners, with Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank falling around 1.5 percent each.

Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen fell between half a percent and 2 percent as the euro gained ground against the dollar.

