DAX Drifts Lower As Automakers Retreat

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares fell in cautious trade on Friday as the euro stood tall against the dollar, weighing on the automotive sector.





On the other hand, banks traded mostly higher amid an increase in bond yields after ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny signaled that the European Central Bank could hike its deposit rate, currently below zero, before or after it ends its bond-buying stimulus program.

The benchmark DAX was down 32 points or 0.27 percent at 12,050 in opening deals after rising 0.6 percent in the previous session.

BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen fell around 1 percent each, while Commerzbank rallied 2.5 percent and Deutsche Bank advanced 0.6 percent.

Generic drugmaker Stada lost over 2 percent on saying it has postponed the structured bidding process to give rival bidders a chance to improve their offers on the decision of the Supervisory Board.

Energy giant E.ON rallied 3 percent after raising 1.35 billion euros through issuance of 200 million new shares as part of a capital increase.

German airport operator Fraport rose more than 4 percent on reporting a 35 percent rise in fiscal 2016 net profit.

