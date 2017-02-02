DAX Drifts Lower Ahead Of Draghi Speech

Erweiterte Funktionen



02.02.17 11:00
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - German shares edged lower in early trade Thursday as investors digested mixed earnings reports and looked ahead to the Bank of England's monetary policy decision as well as a speech by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi at the joint ECB/Bank of Slovenia conference.


The benchmark DAX was down 36 points or 0.31 percent at 11,623 in opening deals after rallying as much as 1.1 percent the previous day.


Deutsche Boerse slid 2.5 percent as German prosecutors opened a probe into share dealing by its group head Carsten Kengeter.


Deutsche Bank lost 5 percent on posting a net loss of 1.89 billion euros for its fourth quarter on the back of litigation costs.


Industrial conglomerate Siemens plunged nearly 3 percent after its CEO criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist policies.


Automaker Daimler tumbled 3.5 percent after saying it expects profit to rise only "slightly" in 2017.


Infineon Technologies advanced 2 percent after the chipmaker reported a rise in first-quarter net income and affirmed its 2017 outlook.


Reinsurer Hannover Re also rose over 2 percent after raising its profit targets for the current fiscal year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



