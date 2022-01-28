Erweiterte Funktionen
DATAGROUP - Path to 9%+ EBIT margins
28.01.22 07:52
Edison Investment Research
DATAGROUP’s earnings recovered strongly in FY21, driven by top-line growth and margin expansion as a result of the ongoing turnaround at its BIT Düsseldorf and DG Ulm units and better utilisation. Revenue growth was generated through both significant M&A and strong organic growth. The M&A-driven business model is intact, with a well filled pipeline, and DATAGROUP’s target of an EBIT margin of more than 9% should be within reach in the medium term. Trading at 28.4x FY22e P/E on consensus estimates, DATAGROUP is valued at a 14% premium to peers.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|81,80 €
|83,80 €
|-2,00 €
|-2,39%
|28.01./13:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0JC8S7
|A0JC8S
|97,90 €
|54,20 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|81,70 €
|-0,49%
|12:58
|Stuttgart
|81,60 €
|0,00%
|12:45
|Frankfurt
|81,60 €
|-0,24%
|12:50
|Düsseldorf
|81,50 €
|-1,09%
|13:00
|München
|83,40 €
|-1,42%
|08:01
|Xetra
|81,80 €
|-2,39%
|12:54
|Berlin
|82,00 €
|-3,07%
|08:01
|Hamburg
|82,00 €
|-3,53%
|08:09

Aktuell
