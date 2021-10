DATAGROUP - Back on track

IT services provider DATAGROUP has recovered from a difficult 2020, driven by a turnaround in its Financial IT Services (FIS) unit. The M&A-driven business model is in full force with the addition of Urano and dna in H121, and DATAGROUP’s 2022/23 target of an EBIT margin of 9% should be within reach. Trading at 24.1x FY22e P/E on consensus estimates, DATAGROUP is valued broadly in line with peers.