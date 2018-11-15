DAILY PREVIEW: Events for November 15th 2018
15.11.18 06:05
dpa-AFX
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Economic and financial events for Thursday,
November 15th 2018
^
COMPANY DATA
07:00 CH: Züblin Half Year Results (Call 10.30 h)
07:00 D: K+S Q3 (Call 10.00 h)
07:30 D: Sixt Q3 Final
07:30 D: Henkel Q3
07:30 F: Bouygues Q3
07:30 FIN: Ferratum Oyi 9-Months Figures
08:00 D: Acea Vehicle Registrations 10/18
08:00 D: LPKF 9-Months Figures Final
08:15 D: Singulus 9-Months Figures Final
13:00 USA: Walmart Q3
17:45 F: Vallourec Q3
18:00 F: Vivendi Q3
COMPANY EVENTS WITH NO TIME SPECIFIED
A: Mayr-Melnhof Q3
A: Österreichische Post Q3
D: BayernLB 9-Months Figures
USA: Applied Materials Q4
USA: Nvidia Q3
USA: Sonos Q3
ECONOMIC DATA
06:30 NL: Unemployment data 10/18
08:00 D: Manufacturing (Beschäftigte) 09/18
10:30 GB: Retail Sales 10/18
11:00 EU: Trade Balance 09/18
14:30 USA: Empire State Index 11/18
14:30 USA: Retail Sales 10/18
14:30 USA: Philly Fed Index 11/18
14:30 USA: Im- And Export prices 10/18
14:30 USA: Initial jobless claims (Week)
15:00 B: Trade Balance 09/18
16:00 USA: Business Inventories 09/18
17:00 USA: Department of Energy Oil Report (Week)°
