Erweiterte Funktionen


DAILY PREVIEW: Events for November 15th 2018




15.11.18 06:05
dpa-AFX

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Economic and financial events for Thursday,


November 15th 2018



^


COMPANY DATA


07:00 CH: Züblin Half Year Results (Call 10.30 h)


07:00 D: K+S Q3 (Call 10.00 h)


07:30 D: Sixt Q3 Final


07:30 D: Henkel Q3


07:30 F: Bouygues Q3


07:30 FIN: Ferratum Oyi 9-Months Figures


08:00 D: Acea Vehicle Registrations 10/18


08:00 D: LPKF 9-Months Figures Final


08:15 D: Singulus 9-Months Figures Final


13:00 USA: Walmart Q3


17:45 F: Vallourec Q3


18:00 F: Vivendi Q3



COMPANY EVENTS WITH NO TIME SPECIFIED


A: Mayr-Melnhof Q3


A: Österreichische Post Q3


D: BayernLB 9-Months Figures


USA: Applied Materials Q4


USA: Nvidia Q3


USA: Sonos Q3



ECONOMIC DATA


06:30 NL: Unemployment data 10/18


08:00 D: Manufacturing (Beschäftigte) 09/18


10:30 GB: Retail Sales 10/18


11:00 EU: Trade Balance 09/18


14:30 USA: Empire State Index 11/18


14:30 USA: Retail Sales 10/18


14:30 USA: Philly Fed Index 11/18


14:30 USA: Im- And Export prices 10/18


14:30 USA: Initial jobless claims (Week)


15:00 B: Trade Balance 09/18


16:00 USA: Business Inventories 09/18


17:00 USA: Department of Energy Oil Report (Week)°



While all data were researched with the greatest care, dpa-AFX


Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this


information.

All time designations are provided in CET.



Copyright dpa-AFX







Aktuell
Verpflichtung von Donald Trump-Lobbyist
NASDAQ-Listing durch Übernahme - Cannabis Aktientip für 2019

FSD Pharma Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
5. Großauftrag in wenigen Tagen - Rasantes Umsatzwachstum voraus. Neuer 614% Cryptocurrency Hot Stock nach 4.376% mit NetCents Technology

SponsorsOne Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
08:20 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Philion SE steigt bei DEINHANDY [...]
08:04 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: Philion SE steigt bei DEINHAND [...]
08:02 , dpa-AFX
OTS: TARGOBANK AG / Aktion: TARGOBA [...]
07:57 , dpa-AFX
OTS: CRIF Bürgel GmbH / Kaum Fortschritte [...]
07:29 , dpa-AFX
KORREKTUR/ROUNDUP/Asean-Gipfel: USA ü [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...