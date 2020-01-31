Erweiterte Funktionen


DAILY PREVIEW: Events for January 31st 2020




31.01.20 06:05
dpa-AFX

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Economic and financial events for Friday,


January 31st 2020


^


COMPANY EVENTS


07:00 NLD: Signify, Q4


07:20 ESP: BBVA, Q4


08:00 SWE: Electrolux, Full Year Figures


10:00 DEU: Thyssenkrupp, Annual General Meeting, Bochum


10:00 DEU: Verbio, Annual General Meeting, Leipzig


10:30 DEU: Retail - HDE Association FY19 Conference, Berlin


12:30 USA: Caterpillar, Q4


12:30 USA: Exxon Mobil, Q4


14:30 USA: Chevron, Q4



COMPANY EVENTS WITH NO TIME SPECIFIED


ESP: CaixaBank, Full Year Figures


JPN: Mitsubishi Motors, Q3


USA: Weyerhaeuser, Q4


USA: IDEXX Laboratories, Q4


USA: Colgate-Palmolive, Q4



ECONOMIC DATA


00:01 DEU: Federal ministry of finance, Monthly report 01/20


00:50 JPN: Industrial Production 12/19


02:00 CHN: CFLP Manufacturing PMI / Services 01/20


07:30 FRA: GDP Q4/19 (1st Release)


08:00 DEU: Retail Sales 12/19 + Year 2019


08:45 FRA: Consumer Prices 01/20 Preliminary


09:00 ESP: Consumer Prices 01/20 Preliminary


11:00 EUR: GDP Q4/19 (1st Release)


11:00 EUR: Consumer Prices 01/20 Preliminary


14.30 USA: Employment Cost Index Q4/19


14:30 USA: Personal Spending and Income 12/19


15:45 USA: Chicago Purchasing Managers Index01/20


16:00 USA: Uni Michigan Consumer Confidence 01/20 (2nd)



NOTE


CHN: Stock Exchange closed°



While all data were researched with the greatest care, dpa-AFX


Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this


information.

All time designations are provided in CET.



Copyright dpa-AFX







Aktuell
2.281% Lithium Hot Stock meldet erstklassige Bohrresultate
145 Mio. Tonnen zu 1.145ppm Lithium nahe Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Noram Ventures Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock kündigt Gold und Palladium Übernahmen an - Massives Kaufsignal
700% Gold Aktientip nach 18.500% mit Great Bear Resources

Gold Lion Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
06:41 , dpa-AFX
China: Industriestimmung sinkt leicht - Dienstlei [...]
06:35 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP 2: Trump-Impeachment steuert auf [...]
06:35 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Bundestag beschließt Beschleunigun [...]
06:35 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/Bye-bye Britain: Großbritannien verlä [...]
06:35 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Regierung gab 2019 mehr als eine [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...