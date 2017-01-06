Czech Trade Surplus Rises In November

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech foreign trade surplus increased in November from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Friday.





The trade surplus in the national concept rose to CZK 10.8 billion in November from CZK 9.7 billion in the corresponding month last year.

That was below the surplus of CZK 12.4 billion expected by economists. In October, the surplus was CZK 17.1 billion.

Exports climbed 3.7 percent year-over-year in November and imports went up by 3.4 percent.

Month-on-month, exports edged down by a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent in November, while imports increased by 1.4 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM