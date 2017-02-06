Erweiterte Funktionen


Czech Retail Sales Growth Eases In December




06.02.17 09:41
dpa-AFX


PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech retail sales growth eased at the end of the year, after accelerating in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Monday.


Retail sales, excluding automobile trade rose an unadjusted 3.0 percent year-over-year in December, much slower than the 7.9 percent climb in November.


Sales of food, beverages and tobacco in specialized stores grew 2.2 percent on year and sale of automotive fuel alone by 6.8 percent.


On a calendar-adjusted basis, retail sales gained the same 3.0 percent in December from a year ago.


Retail sales, including sale of automotive trade increased 3.7 percent annually in December, following a 8.6 percent spike in the prior month. It was also below the 6.2 percent rise expected by economists.


Month-on-month, retail sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent at the end of the year.


For the entire year 2016, total retail sales advanced 5.6 percent as compared to 2015.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Erstklassige Bohrergebnisse - Vorläufige Machbarkeitsstudie in Kürze!
Europas größtes Lithium-Vorkommen - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Erstklassige Bohrergebnisse - Vorläufige Machbarkeitsstudie in Kürze! Europas größtes Lithium-Vorkommen - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:21 , dpa-AFX
Hamburger Finanzsenator: Bundeshilfen für HSH [...]
11:20 , dpa-AFX
Hybridfähren: Scandlines nimmt Regelbetrieb au [...]
11:19 , dpa-AFX
Julian Reichelt wird Vorsitzender der 'Bild'-Che [...]
11:17 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Deutsche Fernsehlotterie / Spielend Gute [...]
11:15 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX Overview: Analyst recommendations [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...