Czech Retail Sales Growth Accelerates In November




11.01.17 10:31
dpa-AFX


PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech retail sales growth improved markedly in November after easing in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Wednesday.


Retail sales, excluding automobile trade climbed an unadjusted 7.9 percent year-over-year in November, much faster than the 2.0 percent rise in October.


Sales of food, beverages and tobacco in specialized stores went up 5.4 percent on year and sale of automotive fuel alone grew by 6.5 percent.


On a calendar-adjusted basis, retail sales gained 6.7 percent in November from a year ago.


Retail sales, including sale of automotive trade rose 2.0 percent annually in November, reversing a 1.8 percent decline in the prior month. However, it was below the 4.9 percent increase expected by economists.


Month-on-month, retail sales advanced a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent in November.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



