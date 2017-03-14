Erweiterte Funktionen


Czech Q4 Current Account Deficit Widens Marginally




14.03.17 12:07
dpa-AFX


PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech current account deficit broadly unchanged in the three months ended December, figures from the Czech National Bank showed Tuesday.


The current account deficit rose fractionally to CZK 22.84 billion in the fourth quarter from CZK 22.81 billion in the third quarter.


The goods and services trade surplus shrank to CZK 64.2 billion from CZK 72.9 billion in the preceding quarter.


At the same time, the primary income deficit narrowed to CZK 72.9 billion in the December quarter from CZK 87.2 billion in the September quarter. However, the deficit of secondary income widened to CZK 14.1 billion from CZK 8.5 billion.


The capital account surplus fell markedly to CZK 1.2 billion from CZK 12.1 billion. On the other side, the financial account turned to a surplus of CZK 11.4 billion from a shortfall of CZK 1.9 billion in the third quarter.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Spektakuläre Lithium-Übernahme in Spanien voraus - 900% Aktientip!
Lithium-Lieferant für BMW, VW und Daimler entsteht!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Spektakuläre Lithium-Übernahme in Spanien voraus - 900% Aktientip! Lithium-Lieferant für BMW, VW und Daimler entsteht!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:04 , dpa-AFX
BoE's Hogg Resigns Over Failure To Declare [...]
14:03 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Clearwater International GmbH / Rekordja [...]
14:01 , dpa-AFX
OTS: BearingPoint GmbH / BearingPoint übern [...]
14:00 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Producer Prices Rise More Than Expecte [...]
13:57 , dpa-AFX
Euro Weakens On German ZEW Survey, Dutc [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...