Czech Q4 Current Account Deficit Widens Marginally

The Czech current account deficit broadly unchanged in the three months ended December, figures from the Czech National Bank showed Tuesday.





The current account deficit rose fractionally to CZK 22.84 billion in the fourth quarter from CZK 22.81 billion in the third quarter.

The goods and services trade surplus shrank to CZK 64.2 billion from CZK 72.9 billion in the preceding quarter.

At the same time, the primary income deficit narrowed to CZK 72.9 billion in the December quarter from CZK 87.2 billion in the September quarter. However, the deficit of secondary income widened to CZK 14.1 billion from CZK 8.5 billion.

The capital account surplus fell markedly to CZK 1.2 billion from CZK 12.1 billion. On the other side, the financial account turned to a surplus of CZK 11.4 billion from a shortfall of CZK 1.9 billion in the third quarter.

