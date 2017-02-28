Czech Producer Prices Recover In January

Erweiterte Funktionen


28.02.17 13:27
dpa-AFX


PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech producer prices increased for the first time since December 2013, the Czech Statistical Office reported Tuesday.


Industrial producer prices increased 2.1 percent year-on-year in January, in contrast to December's 0.4 percent fall.


Prices increased for the first time since December 2013. The pace of increase also exceeded the expected 1.5 percent growth.


Prices of coke, refined petroleum products increased most significantly in January. Meanwhile, producer prices of electricity and transport equipment decreased from prior year.


Month-on-month, producer prices gained 0.7 percent.


