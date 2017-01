Czech Producer Prices Fall At Slower Pace In December

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech producer prices declined at a slower pace in December, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Monday.





Producer prices dropped 0.4 percent from prior year, following November's 1.3 percent decrease.

Economists had forecast a 0.5 percent fall for December. Prices had declined mainly in mining and quarrying, electricity and chemical products.

On a monthly basis, industrial producer prices moved up 0.5 percent.

On average for the whole year of 2016, industrial producers were lower by 3.3 percent.

Another report from the statistical office showed that import prices declined at a slower pace of 1 percent annually in November after easing 1.8 percent in October.

Month-on-month, import prices grew 0.8 percent versus a 0.9 percent rise in October.

Likewise, export prices slid 1.4 percent from a year ago, but slower than October's 2.1 percent decrease. On a monthly basis, export prices gained 0.5 percent.

