Czech PPI Rises More Than Expected In February

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech producer prices increased for the second straight month in February, and at an accelerated pace, the Czech Statistical Office reported Thursday.





Industrial producer prices rose 3.1 percent year-over-year in February, faster than the 2.1 percent increase in January. That was just above the 3.0 percent climb expected by economists.

Prices of coke and refined petroleum products grew markedly in February from a year ago, the agency said,

Among the main industrial groupings, prices of energy increased the most by 8.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices went up 0.4 percent in February.

In a separate report, the statistical office revealed that import prices climbed at a faster pace of 4.2 percent yearly in January, after a 1.5 percent rise in the prior month.

At the same time, export prices rebounded 1.5 percent in January, following a 0.5 percent drop in December.

