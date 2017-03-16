Erweiterte Funktionen


Czech PPI Rises More Than Expected In February




16.03.17 11:44
dpa-AFX


PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech producer prices increased for the second straight month in February, and at an accelerated pace, the Czech Statistical Office reported Thursday.


Industrial producer prices rose 3.1 percent year-over-year in February, faster than the 2.1 percent increase in January. That was just above the 3.0 percent climb expected by economists.


Prices of coke and refined petroleum products grew markedly in February from a year ago, the agency said,


Among the main industrial groupings, prices of energy increased the most by 8.3 percent.


On a monthly basis, producer prices went up 0.4 percent in February.


In a separate report, the statistical office revealed that import prices climbed at a faster pace of 4.2 percent yearly in January, after a 1.5 percent rise in the prior month.


At the same time, export prices rebounded 1.5 percent in January, following a 0.5 percent drop in December.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Joint-Venture - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 325% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Joint-Venture - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr! Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 325% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:11 , dpa-AFX
Bank of England lässt Zinsen auf niedrigem N [...]
13:10 , dpa-AFX
Pound Mixed Ahead Of BoE Decision
13:08 , dpa-AFX
Nichtregierungsorganisationen: G20 ignorieren d [...]
13:06 , dpa-AFX
Rathbones : Form 8.3 - [Galliford Try PLC]
13:06 , dpa-AFX
HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Redr [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...