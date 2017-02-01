Czech Manufacturing Growth At 1-Year High

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech manufacturing sector expanded at the quickest pace in one year in January on faster growth of output, new orders and employment, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.





The headline Markit Czech Republic Manufacturing PMI climbed to 55.7 in January from 53.8 in December.

Economists had expected the index to rise to 54.3. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

New orders increased for the fifth month running in January, and the latest growth was the fastest since February 2016. Output growth also hit a 12-month high during the month.

The rate of job creation strengthened further to the fastest since January 2016.

On the price front, input price inflation accelerated to a 3-year high in January, led by higher prices for metals and oil-related items, and the weaker koruna-dollar exchange rate.

Manufacturers expected output to rise over the next 12 months, mainly linked to export demand. The overall strength of sentiment was the most marked since January 2016.

