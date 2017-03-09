Erweiterte Funktionen

Czech Inflation Highest Since Late 2012




09.03.17 09:37
dpa-AFX


PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech inflation accelerated more than expected to the highest level in more than four years in February, the Czech Statistical Office showed Thursday.


Consumer prices advanced 2.5 percent year-on-year in February, faster than the 2.2 percent increase seen in January. Inflation was forecast to rise to 2.4 percent.


This was the highest since November 2012, when prices grew 2.7 percent.


The annual increase was largely driven by higher prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages and transport. Prices of goods climbed 2.5 percent and prices of services grew 2.6 percent in February.


Month-on-month, consumer prices gained 0.4 percent, slightly faster than the 0.3 percent increase economists had forecast.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



