Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate    


Czech Inflation Accelerates Unexpectedly In January




10.02.17 09:38
dpa-AFX


PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech consumer price inflation accelerated unexpectedly at the start of the year, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Friday.


The consumer price index rose 2.2 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 2.0 percent climb in December. Meanwhile, economists had expected the inflation to remain stable at 2.0 percent.


Moreover, the latest inflation rate was the highest since December 2012, when prices had risen 2.4 percent.


Transport costs grew 5.1 percent annually in January and prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages went up by 3.5 percent.


Month-on-month, consumer prices climbed 0.8 percent from December, when it increased by 0.3 percent. It was forecast to rise by 0.7 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte bis zu 5,3 Mio. Tonnen größer!
Upgrade Ressourcen-Schätzung voraus - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,90 % 1,70 % 0,20 % +11,76% 27.01./17:30
 
ISIN WKN
1,90 %
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Bundesbank 1,90 % +11,76%  31.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte bis zu 5,3 Mio. Tonnen größer! Upgrade Ressourcen-Schätzung voraus - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Löschung 15.08.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...