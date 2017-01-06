Erweiterte Funktionen


Czech Industrial Production Rebounds More Than Forecast




06.01.17 10:42
dpa-AFX


PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech industrial production increased at a faster-than-expected expected pace in November, after falling in the previous month, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Friday.


Industrial production grew 7.0 percent year-over-year in November, reversing a 1.7 percent drop in October. That was well above the 4.7 percent rise expected by economists.


Production in the manufacturing sector expanded 7.9 percent annually in November, while mining and quarrying output fell by 6.7 percent.


On a working-day-adjusted basis, industrial production advanced 4.5 percent in November from a year ago.


On a monthly basis, industrial production gained a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent in November.


In an another report, the statistical office revealed that construction output declined at a slower rate of 2.3 percent yearly in November, following a 8.5 percent fall in October.


The measure has been decreasing since January. Month-on-month, construction output rose 2.9 percent.


