Czech Industrial Production Growth Slows More Than Expected




07.02.17 11:28
PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech industrial production growth slowed sharply at the end of the year and faster than economists' expected, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Tuesday.


Industrial production increased 2.7 percent year-on-year following a 7 percent surge in November. Economists had forecast 5.7 percent growth. Production grew for a second straight month.


Manufacturing output rose 2.9 percent following 7.9 percent gain in November. Utility sector output increased 10.1 percent after 5.4 percent growth in the previous month. Mining and quarrying output tumbled 26.5 percent, which was worse than the 6.7 percent decline in November.


On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production declined 2.2 percent from the previous month.


In 2016, industrial production grew 2.9 percent.


Orders grew 9.4 percent year-on-year in December and 4.5 percent in 2016.


Industrial employment grew 2.8 percent in 2016.


