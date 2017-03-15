Erweiterte Funktionen


Czech Industrial Output Growth Accelerates




15.03.17 13:26
dpa-AFX


PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech industrial output growth accelerated more than expected in January, figures from the Czech Statistical Office revealed Wednesday.


Industrial production advanced by unadjusted 9.6 percent year-on-year in January, faster than the 2.7 percent increase in December and 7.9 percent growth economists had forecast.


The annual growth in manufacturing accelerated to 9.8 percent from 2.9 percent. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying contracted 14.9 percent.


On a working-day adjusted basis, overall industrial production grew 4.3 percent annually.


Month-on-month, industrial output gained 3.5 percent and manufacturing climbed 4.2 percent.


Another report from the statistical office showed that construction output declined by real 3.4 percent year-on-year in January. The unadjusted construction output slid 0.2 percent.


From December, construction output decreased 2.3 percent in January.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien - Das beste Geschäftsmodell der Welt!
Neuer Funkturm-Aktientip Tower One Wireless!  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien - Das beste Geschäftsmodell der Welt! Neuer Funkturm-Aktientip Tower One Wireless!

Tower One Wireless Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:27 , dpa-AFX
Mieten steigen flächendeckend - Großstädte be [...]
14:23 , dpa-AFX
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC : Net Asset [...]
14:08 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Intershop will in der Marknische au [...]
14:08 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP 2: Zoll geht seltener gegen Minde [...]
14:06 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: GfK SE (english)
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...