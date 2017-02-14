Czech GDP Grows Less Than Expected

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech economy grew less than economists' expectations in the fourth quarter, the preliminary estimate from the Czech Statistical Office revealed Tuesday.





Gross domestic product expanded again by 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter, compared to the 0.7 percent growth economists had forecast.

At the same time, the economy climbed 1.7 percent year-on-year, slower than the expected 2.3 percent and prior quarter's 1.9 percent increase.

In 2016, GDP advanced 2.3 percent, data showed today.

