Czech Economic Sentiment Weakens In February




24.02.17 09:50
dpa-AFX


PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech economic confidence weakened in February, after improving slightly in the previous month, survey data from the Czech Statistical Office showed Friday.


The economic sentiment indicator fell to 13.3 in February from 14.7 in January. In December, the reading was 14.6.


The consumer confidence index also dropped to 5.8 in February from 7.5 in the prior month.


The survey revealed that consumers are for the next twelve months more afraid of a decrease in the overall economic situation. Nonetheless, worries about their financial standing remained unchanged.


The business confidence index declined to 15.2 in February from 16.5 in the preceding month. Among entrepreneurs, confidence worsened in industry, trade and services, while the morale improved in construction.


