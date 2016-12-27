Czech Economic Sentiment Falls Slightly In December

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech economic confidence weakened for the first time in six months in December, though marginally, survey data from the Czech Statistical Office showed Tuesday.





The economic sentiment indicator dropped to 14.6 in December from 14.8 in November, which was the highest reading since May 2008.

At the same time, the consumer confidence index climbed to 6.3 in December from 5.5 in the preceding month.

The survey revealed that consumer are for the next twelve months less afraid of a decline in the overall economic situation, while worries about their financial standing almost unchanged.

The business confidence index worsened to 16.7 in December from 17.2 a month ago. Among entrepreneurs, confidence fell in industry, construction and trade.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM