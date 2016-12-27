Erweiterte Funktionen


Czech Economic Sentiment Falls Slightly In December




27.12.16 10:22
dpa-AFX


PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech economic confidence weakened for the first time in six months in December, though marginally, survey data from the Czech Statistical Office showed Tuesday.


The economic sentiment indicator dropped to 14.6 in December from 14.8 in November, which was the highest reading since May 2008.


At the same time, the consumer confidence index climbed to 6.3 in December from 5.5 in the preceding month.


The survey revealed that consumer are for the next twelve months less afraid of a decline in the overall economic situation, while worries about their financial standing almost unchanged.


The business confidence index worsened to 16.7 in December from 17.2 a month ago. Among entrepreneurs, confidence fell in industry, construction and trade.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:59 , dpa-AFX
European Shares Hold Steady In Thin Trade
10:59 , dpa-AFX
Swiss Franc Falls Amid Risk Appetite
10:56 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Allianz SE (englis [...]
10:53 , dpa-AFX
Casino Commences Offer To Acquire Cnova N [...]
10:45 , dpa-AFX
OTS: vbw - Vereinigung der Bayerischen Wirt [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...