Czech Economic Sentiment At 8-Month Low




24.03.17 09:39
dpa-AFX


PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech economic confidence declined for the second straight month in March to the lowest level in eight months, survey data from the Czech Statistical Office showed Friday.


The economic sentiment indicator fell to 11.7 in March from 13.3 in the previous month. It was the lowest score since July last year, when it marked 10.3.


At the same time, the consumer confidence index climbed to 6.3 in March from 5.8 in February.


The survey revealed that consumers were for the next twelve months equally afraid of a decrease in the overall economic situation. Worries about their financial standing declined slightly.


The business confidence index worsened to 13.1 in March from 15.2 in the preceding month. Among entrepreneurs, confidence fell in industry, construction and services, while the morale improved in trade.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



