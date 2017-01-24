Czech Economic Confidence Rises Slightly In January

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech economic confidence improved marginally in January after weakening in the previous month, survey data from the Czech Statistical Office showed Tuesday.





The economic sentiment indicator rose to 14.7 in January from 14.6 in December. In November, the reading was 14.8.

The consumer confidence index strengthened further to a 1-year high of 7.5 in January from 6.3 in the prior month.

The survey taken among consumers in January indicates that consumers are for the next twelve months equally afraid of a decrease in the overall economic situation. Nonetheless, worries about their financial standing remained unchanged.

At the same time, the business sentiment index dropped to 16.5 in January from 16.7 in December. Among entrepreneurs, confidence worsened in services and manufacturing industry, while the morale improved in trade.

