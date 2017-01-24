Erweiterte Funktionen


Czech Economic Confidence Rises Slightly In January




24.01.17 11:59
dpa-AFX


PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech economic confidence improved marginally in January after weakening in the previous month, survey data from the Czech Statistical Office showed Tuesday.


The economic sentiment indicator rose to 14.7 in January from 14.6 in December. In November, the reading was 14.8.


The consumer confidence index strengthened further to a 1-year high of 7.5 in January from 6.3 in the prior month.


The survey taken among consumers in January indicates that consumers are for the next twelve months equally afraid of a decrease in the overall economic situation. Nonetheless, worries about their financial standing remained unchanged.


At the same time, the business sentiment index dropped to 16.5 in January from 16.7 in December. Among entrepreneurs, confidence worsened in services and manufacturing industry, while the morale improved in trade.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden!
224% Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden! 224% Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:25 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/Thüringen startet Initiative im Bunde [...]
14:24 , dpa-AFX
DT - no stab BNP Paribas Primary New Issue [...]
14:19 , dpa-AFX
Crude Oil Steady Near $53 Ahead Of Inventor [...]
14:14 , dpa-AFX
Gold Levels Off After 10-Week Highs
14:14 , dpa-AFX
Britische Regierung will 'innerhalb von Tagen' [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...