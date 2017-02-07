Czech December Trade Deficit Bigger Than Expected

Erweiterte Funktionen


07.02.17 11:15
dpa-AFX


PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's trade deficit for December was larger than economists' expected, preliminary figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Tuesday.


The trade deficit swung to a deficit of CZK 4.985 billion from a surplus of CZK 10.17 billion in November. A year ago, the country had a shortfall of CZK 1.153 billion.


The latest deficit was the largest since December 2014.


Both exports and imports rose 0.4 percent each month-on-month in December. On a year-on-year basis, exports grew 1.2 percent and imports rose 2.7 percent.


The statistical office attributed the bigger shortfall mainly to a year-on-year decline in the surplus in 'machinery and transport equipment' account and a deepening of deficit in 'mineral fuels' account.


Trade with EU gave a surplus of CZK 33.1 billion in December, which lower by CZK 0.7 billion from the previous month. Non-EU trade deficit rose by CZK 4.2 billion to CZK 36.3 bilion.


In 2016, the country's trade surplus was CZK 183.85 billion versus CZK 130.97 billion in the previous year. Exports rose 1.4 percent and imports dropped 0.2 percent.


