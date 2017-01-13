Czech Current Account Surplus Shrinks Sharply In November

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech current account surplus decreased notably in November, data from the Czech National Bank showed Friday.





The current account surplus shrank to CZK 4.56 billion in November from CZK 16.99 billion in the previous month. Economists had expected the surplus to fall to CZK 9.5 billion.

The goods and services trade surplus fell to CZK 26.9 billion in November from CZK 32.02 billion a month ago.

The primary income balance came in at a deficit of CZK 16.3 billion in November, up from CZK 9.3 billion in the prior month. The secondary income deficit also widened from CZK 5.69 billion to CZK 5.85 billion.

The capital account surplus rose to CZK 377.1 million from CZK 44.4 million in October. In contrast, the financial account turned to a deficit of CZK 5.62 billion from a surplus of CZK 36.37 billion.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM