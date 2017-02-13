Czech Current Account Logs Deficit In December

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech current account surplus logged deficit for the first time in four months in December, the Czech National Bank said Monday.





Owing to a deficit on the primary income balance, the current account showed a shortfall of CZK 22.1 billion in December compared to a surplus of CZK 4.56 billion in November.

The surplus on trade in goods and services declined to CZK 9.2 billion from CZK 26.6 billion a month ago.

Primary and secondary income included a surplus of CZK 1.1 billion on transfers from the EU budget to the Czech Republic. The deficit on primary income widened to CZK 27.49 billion from CZK 16.27 billion in November.

On the capital account, a total of CZK 1.2 billion was drawn from the EU budget, the central bank said.

