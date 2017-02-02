Czech CB Holds Rate Steady Again, Affirms Currency Ceiling

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech central bank held its key interest rate steady and reaffirmed its currency ceiling in the first policy meeting for the year.





The Czech National Bank Board kept the benchmark two-week repo rate unchanged at 0.05 percent on Thursday. The discount rate was held at 0.05 percent and the lombard rate at 0.25 percent.

The board also decided to continue using the exchange rate as an additional instrument for easing the monetary conditions.

Policymakers also reaffirmed the bank's commitment to intervene on the foreign exchange market, if needed, to weaken the koruna so that the exchange rate of the koruna against the euro is kept close to CZK 27/EUR.

The recent sharp rise in inflation may prompt an upwards revision to the CNB's inflation forecasts, to be published later on Thursday, and spur speculation that the Council will bring forward its exit from the koruna cap, Capital Economics economist Liam Carson said.

"As things stand, we think that the MPC meeting on 4th May looks to be the most probable date for the currency ceiling to be scrapped, at which point the Czech koruna is likely to appreciate against the euro, settling at around 25.5/euro," Carson said.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM