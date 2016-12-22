Czech CB Holds Key Rate Unchanged, Reaffirms CZK/EUR Ceiling

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech central bank left its key interest rate unchanged and reaffirmed its currency ceiling, in line with economists' session, in the final policy session for the year.





The Czech National Bank Board left the benchmark two-week repo rate unchanged at 0.05 percent on Thursday. The discount rate was held steady at 0.05 percent and the lombard rate at 0.25 percent.

The board also decided to continue using the exchange rate as an additional instrument for easing the monetary conditions.

Policymakers also reaffirmed the bank's commitment to intervene on the foreign exchange market, if needed, to weaken the koruna so that the exchange rate of the koruna against the euro is kept close to CZK 27/EUR.

"This exchange rate commitment is one-sided," the CNB reiterated.

"This means the CNB will not allow the koruna to appreciate to levels it would no longer be possible to interpret as "close to CZK 27/EUR"."

In June, the bank had said that the exchange rate ceiling will not be discontinued before 2017.

