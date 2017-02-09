Erweiterte Funktionen


Cyprus Trade Deficit Widens To 7-Month High




09.02.17 11:40
dpa-AFX


NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Cyprus' trade deficit widened to a seven-month high in December, the Statistical Service of the Republic of Cyprus reported Thursday.


The trade shortfall increased to EUR 407.62 million from EUR 346.5 million in November. This was the biggest since May, when the deficit totaled EUR 887.9 million.


Imports rose to EUR 561.77 million from EUR 513.17 million in November, while exports dropped to EUR 154.15 million from EUR 166.65 million a month ago.


In 2016, the trade deficit widened to EUR 4.18 billion from EUR 3.4 billion in 2015.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte! 1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:22 , dpa-AFX
KKR & Co. L.P. Earnings Rise 381% In Q4
12:18 , dpa-AFX
Bundesbank schließt die Verlagerung der Goldr [...]
12:17 , dpa-AFX
Studie: Weniger neue Shopping-Center in Deuts [...]
12:17 , dpa-AFX
Grundversorger Vattenfall erhöht Strompreis
12:15 , dpa-AFX
Greece Jobless Rate Remains Stable In Novem [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...