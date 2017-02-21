Cyprus HICP Climbs For Second Month

Erweiterte Funktionen


NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Cyprus' EU measure of inflation rose for the second straight month in January, figures from the Statistical Service showed Tuesday.


The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, climbed 0.7 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 0.1 percent slight increase in December.


The annual increase in January was mainly driven by a 2.8 percent rise in utility costs. Transport costs grew 1.7 percent and prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages went up by 0.7 percent.


On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.8 percent at the start of the year. Clothing and footwear prices alone plunged 14.0 percent over the month.


