Cyprus Consumer Prices Rise In January

NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Cyprus' consumer prices climbed for the first time in more than two years in January, figures from the Statistical Service showed Thursday.





The consumer price index rose 0.5 percent year-over-year in January, reversing a 0.3 percent decline in the previous month. Moreover, it was the first increase since December 2014.

The annual rise in January was largely driven by a 2.8 percent gain in utility costs. Transport costs grew 1.77 percent and prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages went up by 0.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 1.0 percent at the start of the year, led by a 14.48 percent plunge in prices of clothing and footwear.

