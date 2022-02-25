Erweiterte Funktionen
Custodian REIT - Strong capital growth with increasing income
25.02.22 08:56
Edison Investment Research
Custodian REIT (CREI) delivered an 8.5% Q322 NAV total return, taking the year-to-date total to more than 20%. Strong Q322 capital growth mirrored the general market trend and was supported by asset management and the acquisition of DRUM REIT at a discount to its portfolio value. As previously guided, the rate of quarterly DPS was increased by 10%.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,18 €
|1,21 €
|-0,03 €
|-2,48%
|25.02./10:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BJFLFT45
|A116ZH
|1,25 €
|1,18 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.