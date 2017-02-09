Erweiterte Funktionen



Cummins Says Q1 To Continue To Be Challenged By Difficult Markets




09.02.17 13:58
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, Cummins Inc.

(CMI) projected fiscal 2017 revenues to be flat to down 5 percent, and EBIT in a range of 11.0 to 11.5 percent of sales.


The company noted that results in the first quarter of the year will continue to be challenged by difficult markets and are expected to mark the low point of the year.


