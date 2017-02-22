Erweiterte Funktionen



Ctrip.com International Ltd. Q4 Income Climbs 356%




22.02.17 23:23
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Ctrip.com International Ltd.

(CTRP) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled RMB1.23 billion, or RMB2.24 per share. This was up from RMB0.27 billion, or RMB0.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 71.0% to RMB5.18 billion. This was up from RMB3.03 billion last year.


Ctrip.com International Ltd. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): RMB1.23 Bln. vs. RMB0.27 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 355.6% -EPS (Q4): RMB2.24 vs. RMB0.69 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 224.6% -Revenue (Q4): RMB5.18 Bln vs. RMB3.03 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 71.0%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
47,59 $ 47,06 $ 0,53 $ +1,13% 23.02./01:07
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US22943F1003 A0BK6U 49,62 $ 37,36 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		45,00 € +2,27%  22.02.17
München 44,255 € +3,70%  22.02.17
Düsseldorf 44,255 € +3,69%  22.02.17
Berlin 44,25 € +3,63%  22.02.17
Frankfurt 45,229 € +2,70%  22.02.17
Nasdaq 47,59 $ +1,13%  22.02.17
Stuttgart 44,992 € 0,00%  22.02.17
  = Realtime
