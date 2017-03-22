Crude Oil Zig Zags After Inventories Data

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were a bit lower Wednesday, recovering from steep early losses after government data showed gasoline stockpiles continued to fall last week.





The Energy Information Administration reported crude oil futures jumped another 4.5 million barrels, but falling gasoline stockpiles signals imminent demand. Gasoline inventories dropped 2.8 million barrels.

WTI light sweet crude oil for May was down 20 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $48.04/bbl.

Existing home sales in the U.S. saw a sharp pullback in the month of February, according to a report released by the National Association of Realtors on Wednesday.

NAR said existing home sales tumbled by 3.7 percent to an annual rate of 5.48 million in February after jumping by 3.3 percent to a rate of 5.69 million in January. Economists had expected sales to drop to 5.58 million.

