Erweiterte Funktionen


Crude Oil Zig Zags After Inventories Data




22.03.17 19:49
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were a bit lower Wednesday, recovering from steep early losses after government data showed gasoline stockpiles continued to fall last week.


The Energy Information Administration reported crude oil futures jumped another 4.5 million barrels, but falling gasoline stockpiles signals imminent demand. Gasoline inventories dropped 2.8 million barrels.


WTI light sweet crude oil for May was down 20 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $48.04/bbl.


Existing home sales in the U.S. saw a sharp pullback in the month of February, according to a report released by the National Association of Realtors on Wednesday.


NAR said existing home sales tumbled by 3.7 percent to an annual rate of 5.48 million in February after jumping by 3.3 percent to a rate of 5.69 million in January. Economists had expected sales to drop to 5.58 million.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
USD 5 Mio. Kreditlinie für Bau oder Übernahme von 100 Funktürmen!
Übernahme von 500 Funktürmen voraus - 10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!

Astorius Resources Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
20:36 , dpa-AFX
Treasuries Extend Upward Trend Ahead Of O [...]
20:33 , dpa-AFX
Moskauer Top-Wirtschaftsblatt bekommt Chef [...]
20:33 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Börsen-Zeitung / Börsen-Zeitung: Opec-S [...]
20:28 , dpa-AFX
Gabriel nennt Agenda 2010 einen 'lauen Somm [...]
20:11 , dpa-AFX
House Intel Chairman Claims Incidental Surveilla [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...