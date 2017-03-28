Erweiterte Funktionen


Crude Oil Yo-yos Near $48




28.03.17
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures inched higher Tuesday amid speculation that U.

S. crude oil inventories may have dwindled from record highs last week.


The American Petroleum Institute is out with its inventories data this afternoon, followed tomorrow by official word from the Energy Information Administration.


OPEC plans to extend its supply quota plan, highlighting the cartel's determination to end the global glut keeping oil below $50 a barrel.


WTI light sweet crude oil was up 37 cents at $48.15 a barrel, having touched its lowest since November.


On the economic front, data on U.S. advance trade in goods is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Case-Shiller's January figures for home prices arrive at 9 a.m., followed by a March reading for a consumer confidence index at 10 a.m.


