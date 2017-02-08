Erweiterte Funktionen


Crude Oil Withstands Huge Build In U.S. Inventories




08.02.17 20:56
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were flat Wednesday despite government data confirming a gargantuan build in U.S. oil inventories last week.


The EIA reported U.S. stock piles surged 13.5 million barrels last week, roughly in line with yesterday's industry data from the American Petroleum Institute.


However, gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly fell, signaling that demand for crude oil will rise in the coming weeks.


While U.S. firms are ramping up production, OPEC is complying with its deal to curb output, Platts reported.


WTI oil futures settled at $52.34/bbl on Nymex, up 17 cents, or 0.3%. Prices have bounced around the $53 a barrel mark for the past month, unable to sustain any direction.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 79 g/t Gold! Nachbar 150x höher bewertet - 862% mit Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Astorius Resources Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
3,24% Lithium - Potentielle Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
20:57 , dpa-AFX
Facebook Extends Generous Bereavement Leav [...]
20:56 , dpa-AFX
Crude Oil Withstands Huge Build In U.S. Inven [...]
20:56 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Börsen-Zeitung / Börsen-Zeitung: Dollarze [...]
20:50 , dpa-AFX
Trump: Courts Seem To Be So Political
20:47 , dpa-AFX
Gold Extends Week-long Win Streak
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...