Crude Oil Up 45% In 2016




30.12.16 20:57
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures nudged lower Friday, amid signs that U.

S. producers are picking up the slack for OPEC supply cuts.


The US oil rig count increased by two to 525 in the final week of 2016, rising to the highest level in a year, Baker Hughes reported.


Nymex Feb. oil futures lost 5 cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $53.72 a barrel.


Still, oil was up 45% in 2016, having touched a 13-year low in 2015.


In economic news, growth in Chicago-area business activity slowed by much more than anticipated in the month of December, according to a report released by MNI Indicators on Friday.


MNI Indicators said its Chicago Business Barometer slid to 54.6 in December after jumping to a nearly two-year high of 57.6 in November.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



