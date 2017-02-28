Erweiterte Funktionen


Crude Oil Up 2.3% For Month, But Stuck In Trading Range




28.02.17 21:04
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were flat Tuesday, staying in the middle of a stubborn trading range amid further signs that OPEC production and exports are on the rise.


April WTI oil was down 4 cents to settle at $54.01/bbl. However, WTI oil futures on Nymex climbed by about 2.3% for the month


Analysts say Saudi Arabia is pumping oil at pace that will preserve the global supply glut that has kept oil below $55 a barrel.


At the same time, U.S. producers are also ramping up, with domestic inventories at a record high for this time of year.


The American Petroleum Institute releases its weekly figures this afternoon while the Energy Information Administration is out with government numbers tomorrow morning.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



