Crude Oil Tumbles From Yearly Highs

22.02.17 20:51
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures fell from yearly highs Wednesday ahead of U.

S. inventories data.


Traders expect U.S. stockpiles continued to soar last week, adding to the gargantuan surplus recorded earlier in February.


The American Petroleum Institute (API) is out with numbers this afternoon, and the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release official data tomorrow at 10:30 am ET.


Remarks from OPEC officials indicating confidence in their supply quota plan failed to keep oil prices afloat.


"At the end of the day we are confident that all members with no exception will implement their obligation 100%," OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said Tuesday.


West Texas Intermediate crude oil for April delivery ended 74 cents, or 1.4%, lower at $53.59/bbl.


