Crude Oil Tumbles Below $52

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures tumbled Monday amid expectations that non-OPEC producers will ramp up production.





The US oil rig count has been rising ten weeks in a row.

February West Texas Intermediate crude fell $2.03, or 3.8%, to settle at $51.96 a barrel-the lowest finish since before Christmas.

