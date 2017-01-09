Erweiterte Funktionen


Crude Oil Tumbles Below $52




09.01.17 21:12
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures tumbled Monday amid expectations that non-OPEC producers will ramp up production.


The US oil rig count has been rising ten weeks in a row.


February West Texas Intermediate crude fell $2.03, or 3.8%, to settle at $51.96 a barrel-the lowest finish since before Christmas.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


