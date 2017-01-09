Erweiterte Funktionen
Crude Oil Tumbles Below $52
09.01.17 21:12
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures tumbled Monday amid expectations that non-OPEC producers will ramp up production.
The US oil rig count has been rising ten weeks in a row.
February West Texas Intermediate crude fell $2.03, or 3.8%, to settle at $51.96 a barrel-the lowest finish since before Christmas.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
22:25 , dpa-AFXApollo Education Group Inc Q1 Profit Declines [...]
21:41 , dpa-AFXTreasuries Show Notable Move Back To The U [...]
21:32 , dpa-AFXMexikos Autoproduktion legt zu - Sorgenvoller [...]
21:31 , dpa-AFXUS-Anleihen: Gewinne - Leichte Verluste bei U [...]