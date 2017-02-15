Erweiterte Funktionen


Crude Oil Tethered To $53, U.S. Inventories At Record Highs




15.02.17 20:58
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices inched lower Wednesday, holding in a stubborn trading range after government data confirmed U.

S. inventories at record highs.


With U.S. firms ramping up production, the major storage facilities are jam packed with extra barrels of oil.


The Energy Information Administration said U.S stockpiles rose 9.5 million barrels last week, confirming an industry report late Tuesday.


Total inventories are at an all-time peak of 518.12 million barrels, while gasoline stocks also touched a record.


WTI light sweet crude oil for March settled down 9 cents at $53.11.


Prices have hugged $53 for the past month. OPEC says it has achieved 93% compliance with supply quotas as part of a deal with Russia.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



