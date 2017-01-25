Erweiterte Funktionen


Crude Oil Stuck Near $53 As Stockpiles Rise




25.01.17 20:57
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices fell Thursday as government data confirmed another build in U.

S. oil inventories.


The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported an increase of 2.8 million barrels in domestic crude-oil supplies for the week ended Jan. 20.


That's roughly in line with yesterday's figures from industry group the American Petroleum Institute.


Yesterday, president Donald Trump backed the controversial Keystone Pipeline between Canada and the U.S.


WTI light sweet crude oil was down 45 cents at $52.75 a barrel.


Prices have been bouncing back and forth around $53 as a significant increase in U.S. production has offset OPEC supply quotas.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Potentielles Weltklasse-Lithium-Projekt vervierfacht!
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme - Potentielles Weltklasse-Lithium-Projekt vervierfacht! Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
21:36 , dpa-AFX
Treasuries Move To The Downside Amid Stren [...]
21:15 , dpa-AFX
US-Anleihen geben weiter nach
20:57 , dpa-AFX
Trump Orders Construction Of Wall On U.S.-M [...]
20:57 , dpa-AFX
Crude Oil Stuck Near $53 As Stockpiles Rise
20:54 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Urteil zum Wahlrecht - Italien hat [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...