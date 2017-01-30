Crude Oil Stuck Near $53

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were little changed Monday as traders looked ahead to figures from OPEC.





Markets lack proof that OPEC nations have really trimmed supplies.

Saudi Arabia and Russia are tryng to curb output so that prices can stay above $50 a barrel.

However, US and Canadian producers are trying to pump oil in order to gain market share.

WTI for March was up 10 cents at $53.28 a barrel, having moved in a range between $50 and $55 for the past month.

