Crude Oil Stuck Near $52 Ahead Of Rig Count




23.12.16 14:38
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices turned lower Friday, again unable to sustain gains from the previous session.


Yesterday's strong third quarter GDP figures helped spark a brief rally, but a variety of economic indicators from November and December hint at yet another winter slowdown for the U.S. economy.


With demand now in question, crude oil has been unable to extend yearly highs from a few weeks ago.


WTI light sweet crude oil was down 55 cents at $52.40 a barrel.


The Baker Hughes North American rig count data that tracks weekly changes in the number of active operating oil & gas rigs will be issued at 1.00 pm ET.


Last week's figures showed the U.S. rig count climbed to 637 last week, the highest in almost a year.


