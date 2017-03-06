Crude Oil Still Stuck Near $53

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices fell Monday as the dollar firmed versus major rivals.





Demand concerns and expectations for increased U.S. oil supplies also dented oil prices.

Also, OPEC will increase its production capacity as Iran and Iraq ramp up, the International Energy Agency said today. IEA expects OPEC will raise output capacity by 1.95 million barrels a day from 2016 to 2022.

Crude oil futures have been stuck in a tight range near $53 a barrel for the past few months.

WTI light sweet crude oil was down 13 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $53.20/bbl on Nymex.

