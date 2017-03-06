Erweiterte Funktionen


Crude Oil Still Stuck Near $53




06.03.17 20:55
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices fell Monday as the dollar firmed versus major rivals.


Demand concerns and expectations for increased U.S. oil supplies also dented oil prices.


Also, OPEC will increase its production capacity as Iran and Iraq ramp up, the International Energy Agency said today. IEA expects OPEC will raise output capacity by 1.95 million barrels a day from 2016 to 2022.


Crude oil futures have been stuck in a tight range near $53 a barrel for the past few months.


WTI light sweet crude oil was down 13 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $53.20/bbl on Nymex.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Erstklassige 1.630ppm Lithium - Neuer 900% Lithium-Aktientip!
Besser als Noram, Pure Energy und Lithium X!  
 
Spearmint Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme - Weitere spektakuläre Übernahmen in Kürze! 852% Lithium-Aktientip - Besser als MGX Minerals!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
20:55 , dpa-AFX
Crude Oil Still Stuck Near $53
20:50 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Partei stellt sich hinter Präsidentsc [...]
20:49 , dpa-AFX
Parteigremium stellt sich hinter Präsidentschaft [...]
20:46 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Berlin und Paris werben für Europa [...]
20:40 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: mutares AG (english)
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...